Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 108.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in BlackRock by 47.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $891.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $926.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $902.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $977.71.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

