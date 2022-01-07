Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 5,300 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 1,987,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,487,000 after purchasing an additional 86,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,301 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEY opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $25.27.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

