Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,226 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Shares of AFL opened at $60.08 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

