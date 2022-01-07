Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

