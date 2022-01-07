Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Down to $9.96

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $9.42. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 3,328 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 494.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 408,936 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,616,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 21.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

