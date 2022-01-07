Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,730 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises 1.6% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned 0.13% of Moody’s worth $85,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 125.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s stock opened at $374.62 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.55.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.