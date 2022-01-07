Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $12.28 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Moody’s in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $12.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.25. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.84 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.55.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $374.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $391.32 and a 200-day moving average of $380.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

