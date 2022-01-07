Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 330,000 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 330,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,713,000 after buying an additional 392,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,359,000 after buying an additional 192,721 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,719,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,090,000 after purchasing an additional 82,253 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 820,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,224,000 after purchasing an additional 144,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,593,000 after purchasing an additional 280,236 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

