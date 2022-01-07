Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $399,000 Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth $124,322,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 663.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 616,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,004,000 after purchasing an additional 536,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. increased their price target on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.69.

Shares of BILL opened at $202.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.13 and a 200 day moving average of $252.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.72 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total value of $2,973,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $227,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 448,616 shares of company stock valued at $133,618,785. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

