Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,987 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,637,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 96,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 94,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GBAB opened at $22.77 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

