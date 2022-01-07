Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.82.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $230.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

