Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 101.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after purchasing an additional 864,694 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 68.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,069,000 after purchasing an additional 245,152 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 171.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 157.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $148.95 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

