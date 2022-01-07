More Coin (MORE) Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $66,239.67 and approximately $80.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About More Coin

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

