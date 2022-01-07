Morgan Stanley Boosts Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $320.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.33.

Shares of AMP opened at $319.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $196.77 and a 12 month high of $323.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

