Morgan Stanley Increases MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $651.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $600.00 to $651.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.57.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $562.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $626.69 and its 200 day moving average is $612.80. MSCI has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,216 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 19.2% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at $51,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at $1,025,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

