Morgan Stanley Lowers Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Price Target to 175.00

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from 185.00 to 175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Capital & Counties Properties PLC from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

