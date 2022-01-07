Morgan Stanley Trims The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Target Price to GBX 1,200

The Unite Group (LON:UTG) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,250 ($16.84) to GBX 1,200 ($16.17) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.65) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.84) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.19) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,282 ($17.28).

LON:UTG opened at GBX 1,093 ($14.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 52.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,087.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,128.80. The Unite Group has a 52 week low of GBX 918.50 ($12.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.84). The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

