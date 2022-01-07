Morgan Stanley Upgrades EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to “Equal Weight”

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ENLC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 3.28. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $8.64.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,259,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,975,000 after buying an additional 649,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962,371 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,183,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,354,000 after purchasing an additional 244,927 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,371,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 426,978 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

