Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equifax (NYSE:EFX) to “Overweight”

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $325.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $264.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.23.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $279.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.