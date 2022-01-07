Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.68

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.68 and traded as high as C$17.81. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$17.65, with a volume of 36,860 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRG.UN shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$692.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.16.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

