Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Morphic in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target for the company.

MORF opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.04. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.24. Morphic has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 569.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. Morphic’s revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 24,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,451,523.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 256.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,462,000 after acquiring an additional 620,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 25.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,404,000 after buying an additional 297,877 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Morphic in the third quarter valued at $12,142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 902.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 154,260 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Morphic in the second quarter valued at $6,915,000. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

