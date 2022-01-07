MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 202 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $86.53 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $72.98 and a twelve month high of $90.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.40 and its 200 day moving average is $86.35.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

