MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Invests $30,000 in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 156.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter worth $44,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.29 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $859,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,853 shares of company stock worth $3,491,324. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXEL. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.