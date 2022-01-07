Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) is Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 144,063 shares during the quarter. Murphy Oil makes up approximately 4.4% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $43,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.18.

NYSE MUR opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.93. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $31.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

