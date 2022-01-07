Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Mizuho

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.18.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $30.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.93. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $31.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,949,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

