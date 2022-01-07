Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Down 58.6% in December

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ NBTX traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. Nanobiotix has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $20.63.

NBTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nanobiotix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group cut Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

