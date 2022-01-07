Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $190.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.38.

Nasdaq stock opened at $195.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $134.21 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

