Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $82.26 and last traded at $82.26, with a volume of 57171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.04.

Specifically, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,307,053.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $289,860.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,574 shares of company stock worth $12,898,359 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.36 and its 200 day moving average is $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 5,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

