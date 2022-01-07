Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) in a research report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.24% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Natera’s FY2023 earnings at ($4.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.93) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.08.

Shares of NTRA traded down $7.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.22. 64,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,558. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.81. Natera has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $39,897.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,898,359. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

