National Bank Financial Increases IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target to C$20.00

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.04% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on IBG. TD Securities increased their price objective on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Laurentian increased their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.81.

Shares of TSE IBG opened at C$13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$417.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.75. IBI Group has a 52-week low of C$8.27 and a 52-week high of C$14.14.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.05 million. Analysts forecast that IBI Group will post 0.8199999 earnings per share for the current year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

