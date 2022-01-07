National Bank Financial Increases Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$126.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$126.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

TIH has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.83.

TSE:TIH opened at C$112.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$111.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$108.01. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$84.97 and a 1-year high of C$115.23.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$997.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,265,000. Insiders sold 6,800 shares of company stock worth $767,660 over the last quarter.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

