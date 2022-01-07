National Bankshares Raises Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$81.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.00.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE AEM traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$63.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,604. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.60. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$60.27 and a one year high of C$95.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$291,919.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$711,120.60. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$437,912.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,522,077.92. Insiders sold a total of 17,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,745 in the last ninety days.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.