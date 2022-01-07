National Bankshares Trims Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Target Price to C$44.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.50.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$28.62. 214,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,281. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.66. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$27.65 and a 12-month high of C$50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In other news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.06, for a total transaction of C$62,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$397,878.60. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,030 in the last ninety days.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

