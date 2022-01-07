National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,377 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 37,447 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $65.95.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

Several research firms have commented on NFG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,164. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

