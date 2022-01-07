National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will announce $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.13. National Health Investors reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

NHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lowered their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

NYSE:NHI opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average is $59.82. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $78.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,085,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,487,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,952,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,320,000 after buying an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,984,000 after buying an additional 35,422 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

