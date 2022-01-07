Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 156.3% from the November 30th total of 27,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Natural Order Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 4,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,539. Natural Order Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Get Natural Order Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $52,000. HBK Investments L P grew its stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 0.9% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 11.4% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 1.9% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 513,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Order Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Order Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.