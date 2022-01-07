Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NAUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. Nautilus Biotechnology has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $25.89.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $530,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 481,978 shares of company stock worth $2,457,936.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

