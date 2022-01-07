NCC Group (LON:NCC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $224.00

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 224 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 225 ($3.03), with a volume of 11890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229 ($3.09).

Several research analysts have commented on NCC shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.89) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.51) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.89) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, raised shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.58) to GBX 310 ($4.18) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NCC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 342.20 ($4.61).

Get NCC Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £695.41 million and a P/E ratio of 65.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 236.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 276.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.