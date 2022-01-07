Nelson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.0% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $16.09 on Thursday, hitting $2,769.16. The company had a trading volume of 28,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,741. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,929.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,808.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total value of $38,865,310.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,825 shares of company stock valued at $459,077,184 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.