Nelson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,120. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.80. 28,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,503. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.23.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

