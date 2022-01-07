Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $4 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ventas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

VTR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.12. 11,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average is $54.90. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

