Nelson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Nelson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 29,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Equity Residential by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,327,000 after acquiring an additional 927,850 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,960,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,984,000 after acquiring an additional 193,225 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE EQR traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $90.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,821. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.84.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.