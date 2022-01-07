Nelson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $239,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $775,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $511,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 29.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,766. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.