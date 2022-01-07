NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on NPTN. DA Davidson lowered NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lowered NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.89. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,383,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,078 shares of company stock worth $5,667,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,738 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,412,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

