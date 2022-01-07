NerveNetwork (NVT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $231,536.00

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 43% lower against the U.S. dollar. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $11.09 million and $231,536.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NerveNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007607 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000838 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NerveNetwork Profile

NerveNetwork (CRYPTO:NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

