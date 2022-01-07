NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Position Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,906 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NetEase by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,944,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in NetEase by 3.6% during the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 127,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 4.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 68.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after buying an additional 274,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth approximately $35,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

NTES stock opened at $97.22 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.83.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

