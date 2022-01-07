Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Boosted by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 359.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,779 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.8% of L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $554.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $637.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

