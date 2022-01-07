NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-1.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.13.

NTST opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $902.26 million, a P/E ratio of 133.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 470.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 50,753 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

