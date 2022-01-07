Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $140.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVRO. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.33.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.35. Nevro has a one year low of $79.44 and a one year high of $184.85.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,576,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 24.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after purchasing an additional 293,514 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 0.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,419,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Nevro by 28.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,328,000 after purchasing an additional 302,849 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.