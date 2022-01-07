New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.34.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 79.48%. The business had revenue of $68.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth $265,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 9.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 100.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 378,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 189,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 14.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 37,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,195,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

